Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,808,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,425. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

