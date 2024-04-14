dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.46 million and approximately $39,476.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00122652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011368 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,764,910 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98117593 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $40,965.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.