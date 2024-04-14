DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. 704,321 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

