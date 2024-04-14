DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 6,227 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 43,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $29.37. 970,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,019. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

