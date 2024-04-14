DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BFEB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,962 shares. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

