DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after buying an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after buying an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after buying an additional 296,676 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.54. 933,807 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

