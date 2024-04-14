DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 42.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,582,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,761,000 after buying an additional 473,690 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 256,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 80,442 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at $4,781,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at $3,548,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 127,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BATS BUFR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 665,895 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

