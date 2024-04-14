DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $339,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPRFree Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAPR. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FAPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. 5,307 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

