DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $388,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock remained flat at $92.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10,905,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

