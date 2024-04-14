DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. 1,601,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,041. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

