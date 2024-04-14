DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 148.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 180.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 65.2% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BAUG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.20. 6,774 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

