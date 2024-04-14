DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 1st quarter worth about $1,454,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOCT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 2,967 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

