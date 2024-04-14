DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,007. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

