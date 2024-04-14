DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 3,737 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDEC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

BATS BDEC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

