DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. 3,679,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,121. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.