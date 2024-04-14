DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:NJUL traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,780 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

