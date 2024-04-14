DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,883 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,349 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $686.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

