DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 491 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $3,913,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS BJUN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.42. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

