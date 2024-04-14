DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 5.55% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSJA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 88.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 2,306.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:TSJA remained flat at $29.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,165 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44.

About Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January

The Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (TSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY, QQQ and IWM shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. TSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.