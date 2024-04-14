DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.89. 260,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

