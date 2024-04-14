DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $209.52 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $209.52 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,540.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.19 or 0.00765188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00121910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.97 or 0.00185764 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00105077 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,948,470,663 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

