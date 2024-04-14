Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Cut by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

