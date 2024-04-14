Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 298.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

