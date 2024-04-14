Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Position Increased by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned 0.69% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $22,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 603,454 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 539,929 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,714,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 370,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 309,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.32. 506,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.