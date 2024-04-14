Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Position Increased by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,351 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

