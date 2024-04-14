Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Root Financial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,255 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,860,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,037,000 after buying an additional 792,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,486,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,002,000 after purchasing an additional 597,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

