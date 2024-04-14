Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 119,474 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 172,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

