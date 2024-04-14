Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kooman & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,021. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.