Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DIISY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

