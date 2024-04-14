DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. DocuSign has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

