DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 995,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,415. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. Analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $29,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,047 shares of company stock worth $2,679,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

