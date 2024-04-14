Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Dutch Bros comprises approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dutch Bros worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. 1,474,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,065.00 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.