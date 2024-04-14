Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,610,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.