dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

Shares of dynaCERT stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819. dynaCERT has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

About dynaCERT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.