dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
dynaCERT Price Performance
Shares of dynaCERT stock remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819. dynaCERT has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About dynaCERT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than dynaCERT
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.