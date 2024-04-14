Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $32.45.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

