Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EIM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,019. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

