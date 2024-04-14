eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $58.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.21.

EBAY stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

