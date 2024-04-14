Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Update

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Editas Medicine

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,626,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

EDIT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 2,024,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,755. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.