Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Update

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Editas Medicine
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,626,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Editas Medicine Price Performance
EDIT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 2,024,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,755. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.