Eight Capital Downgrades Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) to Neutral

Eight Capital cut shares of Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.90 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00.
Separately, CIBC raised Karora Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Karora Resources
Karora Resources Trading Down 1.2 %
About Karora Resources
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karora Resources
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.