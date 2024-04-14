Eight Capital Downgrades Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) to Neutral

Eight Capital cut shares of Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.90 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00.

Separately, CIBC raised Karora Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE:KRR opened at C$5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$905.45 million, a P/E ratio of 101.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Karora Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.45.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

