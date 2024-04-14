Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises about 1.9% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $2,030,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,054,978 shares in the company, valued at $310,141,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Stock Down 2.6 %

ESTC opened at $97.24 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

