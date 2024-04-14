Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $497.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.97.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.