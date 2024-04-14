Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

