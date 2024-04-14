Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after purchasing an additional 943,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 167,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

