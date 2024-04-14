Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.92

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.92 and traded as high as C$47.83. Enbridge shares last traded at C$47.07, with a volume of 7,848,469 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.65.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.93.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.8218695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.915 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

