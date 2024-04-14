Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 439,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Endava Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. Endava has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $27,622,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Endava by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $5,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

