Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.13. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.