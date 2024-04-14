Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $370.34 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $370.34 billion and approximately $36.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $3,084.39 or 0.04786651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00055671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,068,406 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

