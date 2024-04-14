Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining (CVE:EUK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Ltd. (CVE:EUK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares changing hands.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Stock Up ∞
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Company Profile
Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Resources Inc. Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Resources Inc. Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.