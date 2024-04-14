Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 1.0 %

Evergy stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.95. 1,882,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

