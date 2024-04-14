Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Everi Price Performance
Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Everi has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $766.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.05.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Everi
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.
View Our Latest Report on EVRI
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Everi
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.