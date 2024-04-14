Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Update

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Everi has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $766.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,028 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 66.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Everi by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Everi by 97.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 801,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

